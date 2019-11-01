Donald Trump Jr. on Friday slapped back at New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s “good riddance” tweet about President Donald Trump claiming Florida as his new legal residence, reminding the Democrat of the “good times” when he came to Trump Tower “begging” for campaign contributions.

“Nice soundbite,” Trump Jr. tweeted. “Now, do the tens of thousands of other successful New Yorkers and businesses fleeing your idiotic policies every week.

“I’ll wait.

“Also,” the post continued, “I don’t remember this sentiment ever stopping you from coming to @realDonaldTrump’s office begging for $. I was there.

“GOOD TIMES,” Trump Jr. said.

Cuomo tweeted his response Thursday after The New York Times disclosed that President Trump and first lady Melania Trump filed a “declaration of domicile” in Palm Beach County Circuit Court declaring the Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach as their permanent residence.

“It’s not like @realDonaldTrump paid taxes here anyway…,” Cuomo also said in his post. “He’s all yours, Florida.”

Trump and Cuomo have long been at odds — and New York officials are investigating the president’s business operations and finances.