President Donald Trump slammed New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio – both Democrats – on Friday after they lashed out at him for his decision to leave New York and make Florida his permanent residence after his time in the White House is done.

“I love New York, but New York can never be great again under the current leadership of Governor Andrew Cuomo (the brother of Fredo), or Mayor Bill DeBlasio,” Trump tweeted. “Cuomo has weaponized the prosecutors to do his dirty work (and to keep him out of jams), a reason some don’t want to be in New York, and another reason they are leaving. Taxes and energy costs are way too high, Upstate is being allowed to die as other nearby states frack & drill for Gold (oil) while reducing taxes & creating jobs by the thousands.”

….in New York, and another reason they are leaving. Taxes and energy costs are way too high, Upstate is being allowed to die as other nearby states frack & drill for Gold (oil) while reducing taxes & creating jobs by the thousands. NYC is getting dirty & unsafe again, as…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 1, 2019

“NYC is getting dirty & unsafe again, as our great police are being disrespected, even with water dumped on them, because a Mayor and Governor just don’t ‘have their backs.’ New York’s Finest must be cherished, respected and loved,” Trump continued. “Too many prople are leaving our special New York. Great leaders would work with a President and Federal Government that wants our wonerful City and State to flourish and thrive. I Love New York!”

…..with a President and Federal Government that wants our wonerful City and State to flourish and thrive. I Love New York! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 1, 2019

The president’s remarks came after Cuomo and de Blasio attacked him for moving out of the state.

“Don’t let the door hit you on the way out or whatever,” de Blasio tweeted. “Our deepest condolences to the good people of Florida as Trump attempts to outrun his past (and near future).”

“Good riddance,” Cuomo tweeted. “It’s not like @realDonaldTrump paid taxes here anyway… He’s all yours, Florida.”

CNBC noted the tax benefits that come with living in Florida versus living in New York:

The warm weather isn’t the only reason why someone would want to leave New York for the Sunshine State. Florida doesn’t tax personal income, and it has no estate or inheritance tax. In New York, the top state income tax rate is 8.82%. Residents of New York City also face top rate of 3.8% on income.

The remarks from the New York Democrats came after Trump tweeted on Thursday: “1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, the White House, is the place I have come to love and will stay for, hopefully, another 5 years as we MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, but my family and I will be making Palm Beach, Florida, our Permanent Residence. I cherish New York, and the people of New York, and always will, but unfortunately, despite the fact that I pay millions of dollars in city, state and local taxes each year, I have been treated very badly by the political leaders of both the city and state. Few have been treated worse.”

….New York, and always will, but unfortunately, despite the fact that I pay millions of dollars in city, state and local taxes each year, I have been treated very badly by the political leaders of both the city and state. Few have been treated worse. I hated having to make…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 1, 2019

Trump added, “I hated having to make this decision, but in the end it will be best for all concerned. As President, I will always be there to help New York and the great people of New York. It will always have a special place in my heart!”

….this decision, but in the end it will be best for all concerned. As President, I will always be there to help New York and the great people of New York. It will always have a special place in my heart! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 1, 2019