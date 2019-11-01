(ABC NEWS) The United Nations migration agency has halted Ebola screenings at five border crossings in East Africa after three of its aid workers were killed.

The International Organization for Migration said several of its volunteers were caught in the crossfire during clashes between rival groups on Saturday morning in South Sudan’s Central Equatoria region. Two men and one woman died, and two male volunteers sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

A female volunteer and the 4-year-old son of the slain female aid worker were both abducted during the attack, and their whereabouts were unknown, according to a press release from the agency, which did not identify any of the victims by name.

