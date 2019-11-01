National Security Council (NSC) official Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, who testified before the House this week as part of the impeachment inquiry, has reportedly said that he was told not to talk about President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump says he would be willing to do ‘fireside chat’ reading the Zelensky transcript Krystal Ball: ‘The weird obsession and freakout over Tulsi Gabbard has massively helped her’ Trump says poor treatment and high taxes prompted permanent residence change MORE‘s call with the president of Ukraine after he raised concerns about it.

Politico reported Friday that Vindman testified that White House lawyer John Eisenberg told him not to tell anyone about the call because it was Vindman’s job to coordinate interagency procedures regarding it.

The Washington Post previously reported that Vindman had testified that Eisenberg was behind the decision to move the call to a classified server and that Vindman had raised concerns about the call.

Vindman offered testimony this week about his concerns over the call, saying he did not think it was appropriate for the president to pressure a foreign country’s leader to investigate a U.S. citizen — former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump says he would be willing to do ‘fireside chat’ reading the Zelensky transcript Judge questions whether Don McGahn is immune from testifying in front of House: report California Governor Newsom and family dress as 2020 Democrats for Halloween MORE, a Democratic presidential candidate.

Vindman also expressed worries that Trump’s actions would impair bipartisan support for Ukraine.

Revelations that Trump encouraged Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelensky to look into Biden during the July call are at the center of the House impeachment inquiry. Trump has denied wrongdoing and has maintained that there was not a quid pro quo involving his requests for the investigation and military aide that was initially withheld from Ukraine.

The president has also attacked Vindman as a “Never Trumper” following his testimony.

“Supposedly, according to the Corrupt Media, the Ukraine call ‘concerned’ today’s Never Trumper witness,” Trump tweeted. “Was he on the same call that I was? Can’t be possible! Please ask him to read the Transcript of the call. Witch Hunt!”

Neither the NSC nor Eisenberg returned Politico’s requests for comment. The Hill has also reached out to the NSC and the White House.