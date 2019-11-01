On Thursday night, six suspected male Antifa members went to the family home of journalist Andy Ngo, who routinely covers the far-left group’s violent antics, particularly in Portland.

Wearing print-out masks of Ngo’s face, the individuals repeatedly rang the doorbell of the home and banged on the windows, according to the reporter. In the provided video footage from Ngo, it appears that one of the suspected Antifa members, who is wearing thick gloves, grabs the handle of the front door.

“These [six] individuals wearing print-out masks of my face approached my family’s home last night, repeatedly rang doorbell, pounded on window, recorded footage of property, and gestured at cameras,” Ngo captioned a video of the incident. “There were no candy bags.”

According to the journalist, the incident follows Antifa doxing his elderly mother’s small business.

“This is the latest addition to a long list of antifa-related individuals doxing, threatening, and promising to hurt or kill me or my family,” Ngo told The Post Millennial.

These 6 individuals wearing print-out masks of my face approached my family’s home last night, repeatedly rang doorbell, pounded on window, recorded footage of property & gestured at cameras. There were no candy bags. This follows their doxing of my elderly mom’s small business. pic.twitter.com/dH8qn1YS85 — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) November 1, 2019

According to the outlet, the police were notified of the incident while it occurred Thursday night and a police report was taken, although “the gang had fled before they had arrived.”

The journalist was informed by officers that suspects who cover their faces “are hard, if not impossible to identify.”

At the end of June, Ngo suffered a brain bleed from an attack by Antifa while he was covering one of the group’s violent demonstrations in Portland.

“I was beaten on the head & robbed on 29 June. Antifa then continued to hurl ‘milkshakes’ at my bleeding face. I was hospitalized with a brain hemorrhage,” Ngo captioned a video of the attack.

It was suspected by authorities that some of the “milkshakes” being thrown by Antifa were made with quick-dry cement.

I was beaten on the head & robbed on 29 June. Antifa then continued to hurl “milkshakes” at my bleeding face. I was hospitalized with a brain hemorrhage. There still hasn’t been a single arrest by @PortlandPolice. Help me seek justice; join my legal fund: https://t.co/QtCt7A6zJp pic.twitter.com/sis8pFo3lf — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) August 10, 2019

“[Rose City Antifa] claimed the beating & robbery of me,” noted the journalist. “The [mainstream media] has not reported this out & still call what I say an ‘allegation.’ Even with the demonstrable history of [Rose City Antifa] being a violent extremist group, they still openly organize, dox & recruit on [Twitter] and [Facebook].”

.@RoseCityAntifa claimed the beating & robbery of me. The MSM has not reported this out & still call what I say an “allegation.” Even with the demonstrable history of RCA being a violent extremist group, they still openly organize, dox & recruit on @Twitter & @facebook. pic.twitter.com/thvOooBaHH — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) August 12, 2019

Due to Ngo’s extensive and unrelenting covering of Antifa, the group has repeatedly targeted the journalist. Weeks ago, for example, the extremist group made a wanted-style poster calling on folks to protest his speech at the Heritage Foundation. In the past, far-left activists have tried to shut down dissenting views via the “heckler’s veto.”

“Antifa group has put out a wanted-style ‘community alert’ calling for the public to protest my upcoming lecture at the Heritage Foundation,” Ngo posted on October 12th.

Ngo, the son of Vietnamese immigrants, was labeled a “far-right activist and a fake news pusher” by the group.

Antifa group has put out a wanted-style “community alert” calling for the public to protest my upcoming lecture at the Heritage Foundation. pic.twitter.com/06oqJVw0nB — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) October 12, 2019

Since taking the brutal physical assault from Antifa in the summer, noted The Post Millennial, “Ngo has been subjected to targetted online harassment, death threats, as well as open efforts to make his life more complicated by creating ‘inconveniences and environment hostility’ by applying pressure on businesses to refuse service to him, as well as for him ‘to be publicly de-platformed ala Milo [Yiannopolous.]’”