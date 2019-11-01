The newest episode of “It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia” looks like it’s going to be hilarious.

The plot of “The Gang Solves Global Warming,” according to FXX’s YouTube description, “As a record-breaking heat wave overtakes Philly, the Gang plans to profit from global warming by pumping up the A/C so people will congregate at Paddy’s and save energy at home.” (REVIEW: ‘It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia’ Starts Season 14 With Solid Episode)

Judging from the preview, we’re in for a bunch of laughs as the gang try to figure out how to fix the climate.

Give it a watch below.

[embedded content]

I didn’t really care for the zoo episode earlier in season 14. It wasn’t funny, it wasn’t entertaining and I didn’t find it interesting at all.

Other than that episode, I’ve really enjoyed the latest season. It’s been way funnier than season 13, and I think an episode about global warning will absolutely crush.

While I know some fans were worried after a weaker than normal season 13, there’s literally no doubt “Always Sunny” is back to throwing heat.

It’s truly mind-boggling how great of a show it is. If you’re not watching season 14, then you’re missing out.

Tune in Wednesday night on FXX. I think we’re in for a funny time.