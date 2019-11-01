With Thanksgiving and Christmas approaching, you must have a lot to plan for and to be excited about, scheduling your vocations, buying gifts at last minutes or thinking about who to invite to your thanksgiving dinner table. It is all because you want this year’s big holidays to be the best ever, so the last thing we want you to worry about is to have a hard time deciding on minor but important issues such as your carry-on luggages for your vocations. Brightbulb has done all the research for you on the best carry-on luggages on Amazon.

We will present you the following five quality-ensured, money-saving, top-rated luggages and we hope all of them will help make your holidays special. Our upmost consideration for this article was to find you the best quality while also maintaining the lowest price, so that you can save money without sacrificing quality. We do keep an open mind and try to cover all customers’ preferences. Some of our selections do come from big brands that are known for luggage business while others are entitled with good qualities or classic design. Let us know in the comments as always if you have any thought, idea or recommendation on the products we selected!

Labeled Amazon’s choice, this AmazonBasics Hardside Spinner Luggage satisfies all your needs during your trips. Its extra-thick ABS hard shell offers enhanced protection for fragile luggages from being crashed during transportation while its scratch-resistance finish extends its lifespan and makes sure that it looks as new as the time of purchase despite all the rough travel conditions that it might have undergone. The inside design features dividers and three zipped pockets that would help you utilize the space to safely store all the essentials for your trips. For extra convenience, this AmazonBasics Hardside Spinner Luggage comes with a telescoping handle that locks at both short and long handles and collapses down in one smooth move when not in use. There is a reason why this luggage is named Spinner Luggage. Unlike other luggages that only spin forward and backward, it easily glides towards any direction with no effort needed. Situations like wheels being stuck halfway through chasing a flight will never happen.

3.492 people rated 4.5 stars and among them, 74 percent are completely satisfied with their purchases. Phrases like “highly recommended”, “great value”, “perfect size” appear quite frequently in the reviews. One review titled “weightless and effortless!!!” said that, “It rolls with complete ease!!! It’s sturdy too!! My arms and back feel absolutely zero stress. It feels like it’s floating! My smaller bag is attached to the top and it still feels weightless.” Another noted that, “The hard shell withstood the plane, train, metro, and cab rides and still looks brand-new. The inside zippers glided effortlessly and the inside lining is very sturdy.” It is always time to invest in a new carry-on luggage at AmazonBasics because reviews do not lie!

If you are looking for a luggage that might be a bit pricy but comes from a reputable brand, Samsonite Omni Expandable Hardside Luggage with spinner wheels is your best option. Offered in 9 colors in the style category “carry-on”, this luggage is a definite eye-catcher to start with. For only $97.49, you will take it home, (with an extra $20 off coupon the page) but if you feel like getting a prime credit rewards visa card, congratulations! You will pay only $27.49 instead! This luggage features a push button handle that offers comfortable grip and extra security when checking baggage. The 360 degree spinner wheels make traveling with heavy luggage much less of a burden. The interior design makes the suitcase larger than it looks. The dividers and inside pockets help you carefully categorize small things such as your charger or your comb, which makes you more organized and allows more luggages brought to your trip. The most amazing feature is its TSA compatible combination lock. With no key required, you can ensure the safety of your belongings without worrying about your stuff stolen during travel.

Among all 2,353 reviewers, around 70 percent rated this Samsonite Omni Expandable Hardside Luggage 5 stars. Many said nice things about its beautiful colors, its lightweight, its scratch resistance and overall its high quality and reasonable price. Others also commented on its large space inside and said that it was not only for short term trips but suitable even for up to week-long travel. One reviewer noted that, “Great deal and package. I used the middle and small suitcases on my last trip and they didn’t disappoint. Occasional scratch here and there but that’s expected with a hard case and rough baggage handlers. They still look great. They look really expensive – I have gotten complemented on them. Very easy to travel with, spinner wheels are the best. I highly recommend this package.”

GoPenguin Carry-on Luggage features a classic exterior design with simple strips and clear linear cuts. Weighing only 6.3 pounds, this luggage is for sure one of the most light-weighted carry-on luggages that you might have ever seen, but it does not at all affect the quality of its unbreakable hardshell because it is German-made 100% Makrolon Polycarbonate for the material. Its spinner wheels are not only effortless to move around, but creates no noise during the moving. The made-in-Japan wheels are resilient, hard and sustainable and do not get worn out. This luggage also comes with an approved luggage lock and a well-designed interior that ensure both the safety and the quantity of your luggage. All six colors available on Amazon will be perfect add-on to your fashionable style! For only $129.99, you can have a luxurious luggage for a crazily low price. Save $60 immediately if you purchase with your prime rewards credit card.

88 percent of the customers rated this GoPenguin Carry-on Luggage a 5 star. Many have said good things about its good features and it being “surprisingly spacious.” One noted that, ” I purchased the GoPenguin bag for short travel trips and staycations because of its sleek design. It’s been a few weeks and I’m loving it so far! The build feels premium and has survived many bumps and terrain. The silent wheels really help keep a low profile on rugged surfaces.” Other also mentioned that it “looks luxurious with great texture” and that it is “very light-weighted” and “rolls smoothly.”

COOLIFE luggage expandable suitcase is cool and unique largely because of its PC+ABS hard plastic shell. Undergone strict and tough quality test, it is ensured to safely remain its form under severe handlings. It is created to resist hard impact to protect your personal belongings from damage. The TSA-approved combination lock adds an extra layer of security by protecting your important belongings from being stolen. Its side carry handles, soft touch on the surface and telescoping handle on the top together provide absolute convenience during travel. To make your packing easier, this luggage also features a well lined-up interior and extra small pockets that allow categorization of small accessories. The most interesting design of this luggage is its luggage combination that functions like Russian nesting dolls. This suitcase comes in three different size, the carry on, medium and large. The smaller size can fit into the larger size, so it saves you much more space when you want to store them at home and they can be purchased separately, so you do not have to worry about having to buy all of them at the same time.

COOLIFE luggage expandable suitcase is only $59.99 for prime members. Around 80 percent of the customers gave it a 5 star. Many customers were very happy about this purchase and said similar things about its good quality, classic exterior design and light weight. One even said that, “After looking around for like almost a week. I’m so glad I made up my mind, and purchased this luggage. it’s exactly what I was looking for. Good quality! Very light! Love the color and style. Has inside compartment with zippers. I’m actually thinking about buying the rest of the set. That’s how much I like this luggage, honestly!” If you are looking a carry-on luggage that shares similar quality and price with COOLIFE luggage, do not hesitate because you will not regret about this purchase.

Rockland Luggage Two Piece Set is suitable for both short term and long term traveling plans. Coming with almost 20 different colors, it satisfies all kinds of fashion tastes. Features including frontside pockets for passports and tickets, side handle, crossbody strips, interior dividers, etc are all unique add-ons aimed for the ultimate convenience and efficiency of the customers. Not to mention that it also has all features that you can see in any other carry-on luggage such as the telescoping handle, the fully lined interior and the spinner wheels. You will not believe that, this two-piece set is yours only for $33.14!

Many customers on Amazon mentioned that for such a good price, Rockland Luggage Two Piece Set achieves and goes way beyond their expectations. One even said that, “Okay I do have to admit, for $32.00 it’s a HIT !! I have used this for a few day business trip and it worked out great. I waited to write this review until I did a real vacation test with this little set.” Some also noted that the set was bigger and spacious than they expected. Another specifically said that, “I fit what is in my pictures into the main bag, have mostly books in the smaller bag – am not done packing that one, still plenty of room. Could probably fit more in the main bag as well, and have more small things to add.”

