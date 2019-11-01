White House press secretary Stephanie GrishamStephanie Grisham2020 Democrats applaud House vote on impeachment procedures Ivanka Trump quotes Jefferson on ‘enemies’ in Washington after impeachment vote Trump slams ‘witch hunt’ after House impeachment vote MORE said Friday that the White House is “prepared” for Trump to be impeached by the House of Representatives.

“We are prepared for an impeachment to happen,” Grisham said in an interview on Fox News. “[Speaker] Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiOn The Money: Senate passes first spending package as shutdown looms | Treasury moves to roll back Obama rules on offshore tax deals | Trade deal talks manage to weather Trump impeachment storm Former coal exec Don Blankenship files for third-party presidential bid Democrats, GOP dig in for public phase of impeachment battle MORE [D-Calif.] has made it very, very clear that the House Democrats are going to vote.”

Grisham said she hoped Democrats would “come to their senses” but described them as intent on impeaching Trump despite him doing “nothing wrong.”

“As we’re preparing in the White House, this is what has been shown,” Grisham said. “They have made their intentions very clear.”

When pressed, Grisham pushed back on the notion that she believed impeachment to be a foregone conclusion but said the White House was “expecting” it. Grisham also reiterated that Trump believes the impeachment inquiry to be a “sham,” pointing to criticisms he has voiced on his Twitter feed.

“I wouldn’t say it is a foregone conclusion, I would say it’s what we’re expecting it, yes,” Grisham said.

Her remarks came one day after the House voted along party lines to approve procedures for the impeachment inquiry, paving the way for the second phase in which Democrats expect to take hearings public and draft articles of impeachment that will later be voted on.

The inquiry is focused on Trump’s July 25 call with Ukraine’s president during which he asked Kiev to “look into” former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump says he would be willing to do ‘fireside chat’ reading the Zelensky transcript Judge questions whether Don McGahn is immune from testifying in front of House: report California Governor Newsom and family dress as 2020 Democrats for Halloween MORE and his son Hunter Biden’s business dealings. Democrats are investigating in part whether Trump held up military aid to pressure Ukraine to open a politically motivated investigation.

Trump has insisted that he did nothing wrong on the call and that there was no quid pro quo involved in his dealings with Ukraine, a message Grisham reiterated Friday. She described the investigation as a “stupid impeachment sham from the Democrats.”

Grisham also said Trump was serious when he raised the prospect of performing a televised “fireside chat” reading of his call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky during an interview with the Washington Examiner.

“Anything he says is always a consideration,” Grisham said, though she declined to say when it could happen.

“He has got nothing to hide. I think that’s the point that is not getting across,” she continued. “That phone call was a normal phone call with a foreign leader.”

The White House has accused Democrats of an unfair process in the five weeks since Pelosi announced the inquiry, criticizing party leaders for holding closed-door depositions and not voting to formalize the inquiry.

Grisham would not say Friday whether the vote would change the White House’s unwillingness to cooperate. Thus far, the White House has refused to furnish documents pursuant to subpoenas and sought to block witnesses from testifying.

“If things are actually open and transparent as purported, I would believe that we would participate,” Grisham said on Fox.