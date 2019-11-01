The White House will host the Washington Nationals on Monday, where they will celebrate the team’s first World Series win, the White House announced Friday.

“The 2019 World Series Champion Washington Nationals will be visiting the White House on Monday!” The White House tweeted from its official account, along with a video of the team celebrating their victory with the trophy.

The team will take part in an event with President Donald Trump on the White House South Lawn Monday afternoon. Last year, multiple members of the Boston Red Sox declined to visit the White House after their World Series victory, including manager Alex Cora, who criticized Trump’s treatment of Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria in his statement explaining his decision.

The Nationals have not made an official statement on the event as of Friday afternoon, and it’s unknown if any players or staff will skip the visit. Many Nationals fans made their opinions of Trump clear at Game 5 of the World Series, where he was met with cheers, boos, and chants of “lock him up.”