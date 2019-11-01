Ten years ago, former Late Night writer Nell Scovell accused David Letterman of sexist behavior in an article published in Vanity Fair. Now he has finally apologized, she said.

In her article, Scovell blamed her former boss for creating a hostile and sexually charged environment in the workplace but at the time Letterman did not read it. Years later he came across the piece and after reading it, contacted Scovell to apologize, she says.

In an update published in Vanity Fair Wednesday, she says she recently met with Letterman, who reportedly said he found her 2009 article “so disturbing.”

According to Scovell, Letterman admitted to not sharing her perspective of how events unfolded at the time because he was only concerned with his own.

“I’m sorry I was that way and I was happy to have read the piece because it wasn’t angering,” he allegedly said. “I felt horrible because who wants to be the guy that makes people unhappy to work where they’re working? I don’t want to be that guy. I’m not that guy now. I was that guy then.”

The two also reportedly discussed the $2 million blackmail attempt against Letterman in that prompted him in 2009 to reveal on-air that he’d had sex with women on his staff.

“It’s not a happy memory,” he said, according to Scovell. “But it’s a memory that changed my life.”

The incident was one of the reasons why he did not read Scovell’s article initially. At the time he was intently focused on trying to save his marriage.

“I didn’t want to lose my family and I worked and worked and worked until I learned the obvious lessons,” he allegedly said. “I mean, I shouldn’t have had to learn them because they were obvious. I knew what I was doing was not good.”

According to Scovell, Letterman admitted that after reading her article he realized there was nothing to be upset about because everything she recounted was true. Looking back to 2009, he recalled what an uneasy time it was.

“I didn’t have my hand on the rudder, and I should have. I should have,” he said.