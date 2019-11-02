(BREITBART) In the wake of reports exposing Eric Ciaramella as the alleged “whistleblower” behind the Democrats’ partisan impeachment inquiry, there are new allegations emerging that he allegedly leaked damaging material against Trump before his departure from the National Security Council.

Ciaramella had a temporary position in the West Wing that ended in June 2017, dating from the Obama administration, and RealClearInvestigations published a report this week alleging he is the whistleblower whose complaint prompted impeachment proceedings against President Trump.

The whistleblower’s lawyers, however, have refused to confirm or deny the identity in the wake of the reports.

Read the full story ›

The post Alleged ‘whistleblower’ also leaked ‘Putin fired Comey’ fake news appeared first on WND.