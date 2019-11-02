An American pastor visiting India for a Christian conference has been jailed for failing to fill out a form he wasn’t given, according to the American Center for Law and Justice.

Bryan Nerren of Tennessee, the head of a ministry called Asian Children’s Education Fellowship, recently traveled to Nepal and India to meet with other ministers working on the organization’s objectives.

He was carrying the funds for the conference with him and was arrested as he boarded a plane to Bagdogra, India. Authorities accused him of violating the Foreign Exchange Management Act.

But ACLJ argues that Indian officials previously had noted the funds he was carrying and allowed him to continue his travels.

“Nerren complied with all requests from Indian officials in good faith,” ACLJ said. “He followed all protocols he was given. He was cleared and freed to go by New Delhi Customs, yet he is essentially being held hostage in India for his Christian faith.”

His wife, Rhonda, is asking supporters of ACLJ to pray.

“My husband has done nothing wrong. His only crime is living out his steadfast love for Jesus. He’s my best friend, and I need him home. My special needs daughter needs her daddy home. My son and his family want their dad and Grandpa ‘Popeye’ home. Please pray for our family. Pray for the hearts of the officials who have the power to give him back his passport and let him come back to us. And pray for our legal team at the ACLJ as they work on our behalf to bring him home,” she said.

Nerren, a U.S. citizen, and two other pastors from Tennessee traveled on Oct. 5 to India. They went through visa procedures in New Delhi, had their passports stamped and were not asked any questions or given any declaration forms to fill out, ACLJ said. They continued to baggage claim, picked up their luggage and proceeded through the domestic security check for their flight to Bagdogra.

At that point, the security team saw the money, and Nerren explained its purpose and answered the customs agent’s questions.

Nerren specifically was asked if he was a Christian and if the funds would be used to support Christian causes.

After answering questions for an hour, the customs agent returned the money and told Nerren he was free to go.

“At no time was Pastor Nerren or any of the other pastors informed that any forms needed to be filled out, or that anything else was required. Pastor Nerren was simply told he was cleared and free to go. However, as it turned out, that was not the case,” ACLJ said.

When Nerren boarded his Bagdogra flight, officials took him into custody, alleging violation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act because he didn’t have an accompanying document.

Nerren was then moved to Siliguri, India, where he was detained for about a week before being released on bail under the condition he not be allowed to leave the city.

Another hearing is scheduled for December, ACLJ said.

“Pastor Nerren is trapped in India with no passport, making even the most mundane of tasks difficult. He cannot leave. He cannot come home to his wife, children, and young grandchildren who surely can’t comprehend what’s happening to their grandfather. He cannot care for his special needs daughter here in the United States who needs round-the-clock assistance, meaning his wife is left to take care of her alone, while also constantly worrying about her husband. His entire family is suffering from this injustice,” ACLJ said.

ACLJ said it is working with the State Department and Congress to free Nerren.