(GATEWAY PUNDIT) Antifa thug Gage Halupowski has been sentenced to six years in prison after beating a man’s head with a baton during a protest in Portland earlier in the year.

Halupowski took a deal and pleaded guilty to one count of Assault in the Second Degree, while avoiding other charges that included Unlawful Use Of A Weapon, Interfering With A Peace Officer, and Attempting To Commit A Class C Felony. His jail booking profile also lists Resisting Arrest and Attempting To Assault A Police Officer.

The incident happened on June 29th, the same day as the Andy Ngo attack.

The victim, Adam Kelly, was left with several gashes across his head.

