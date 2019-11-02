Former Vice President Joe Biden leads the 2020 Democratic primary field nationally despite falling behind in a recent state poll, according to a new survey.

The Harvard CAPS/Harris survey for The Hill released Friday found 33% of likely primary voters said they were most likely to vote for Biden, 18% picked Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and 15% chose Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.

“Biden continues to lead the pack but most Democratic voters are open to switching and so his lead is somewhat precarious, especially given polls recent early states,” Mark Penn, co-director of the poll told The Hill.

“Biden remains the one viewed as a centrist and most electable if the major candidates.”

A New York Times/Siena College Iowa survey released the same day showed Biden in fourth place in the state 100 days ahead of the Iowa Caucus.

Warren led that poll with 22% among likely Democratic Iowa caucus-goers, Sanders got 19%, South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg had 18%, Biden had 17%.

Full Harvard CAPS/Harris results will be posted online; the survey polled polled 1,810 registered voters.