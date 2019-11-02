Conan, the military K-9 injured while chasing down now-deceased ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, should be awarded a Purple Heart for her heroic act despite being ineligible for the highly prized military decoration, say military combat veterans.

“Do I believe Conan should receive a Purple Heart for actions on target? Absolutely,” former Army Ranger Michael Bollinger told the New York Post. “They’re out there with us every step of the way.”

James Knuppenburg, who was awarded a Purple Heart after a sniper shot him in Kandahar, Afghanistan, concurs with Bollinger, also telling the Post that Conan deserves the medal.

Knuppenburg said:

I would love to see Conan presented a Purple Heart with a live ceremony. I think that the K9 is the most valuable asset on the ground. I don’t think that you can replicate through technology or any sort of weaponry what the K9 is capable of … Without a doubt I think that any award — including the medal of honor — should be able to be received by a K9.

Earlier this week, President Donald Trump announced Conan would visit the White House and shared a meme of himself awarding the heroic dog a Medal of Honor, prompting the establishment media to whip itself up into a fury.

Thank you Daily Wire. Very cute recreation, but the “live” version of Conan will be leaving the Middle East for the White House sometime next week! https://t.co/Z1UfhxsSpT — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 31, 2019

Following the successful raid on al-Baghdadi, Conan has returned to duty in the Middle East, per Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley.