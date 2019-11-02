General Michael Flynn is now represented by Sidney Powell in the proceedings following his guilty plea to a false statements charge before Judge Emmet Sullivan. Those who seek a refresher on the offense to which General Flynn pleaded guilty can find the relevant document here.

In advance of sentencing, General Flynn has filed a motion seeking to have the case against him dismissed on due process grounds. John wrote about the most recent filing in support of General Flynn’s motion guilty plea here; Paul wrote about it here.

Yesterday the Department of Justice filed its response to the Flynn filing. Our friend Techno Fog has posted the DoJ response online here. TF flags a few highlights and comments on the DoJ filing briefly in the tweets compiled here.

Politico’s Josh Gerstein covers the filing here and the Washington Examiner’s Jerry Dunleavy here. The pseudonymous Adam Mill comments on the DoJ filing in the American Greatness column “Government Doesn’t Deny Editing Flynn’s Statement Before Charging Him” (subhead: “Federal prosecutors’ response to Sidney Powell’s explosive filing leaves many unanswered questions”).

General Flynn’s motion seeks the dismissal of the case against him despite his guilty plea. He does not seek to withdraw his plea and contest the charge to which he pleaded guilty. The law imposes a heavy burden on him in seeking dismissal based on government misconduct.

Regardless of the court’s ultimate ruling on the motion, the case against General Flynn flowed out of the almost unbelievable corruption of the FBI and the Department of Justice. The case against him is an outrage. Accountability has yet to be rendered for the wrongdoing committed by the government in Flynn’s case or in the biggest scandal in American political history, of which it forms a part.