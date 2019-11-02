(LONDON DAILY MAIL) Washington Dulles International Airport has hired part-time staff screen travelers for the Ebola virus, an administrative coordinator at the Northern Virginia Emergency Medical Services Council (NVEMSC) told DailyMail.com.

NVEMSC as well as several other groups made job postings for screeners earlier this year, and the NVEMSC coordinator says that all of its positions have been filled.

It’s unclear if Dulles previously employed Ebola screeners.

In August, the calls for similar jobs began appearing unceremoniously on LinkedIn and Careerbuilder.com, made by several groups that appear to contract with the US government, including Caduceus Healthcare.

