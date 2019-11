(SUMMIT NEWS) Fox News host Chris Wallace said that the Democrats’ passage of a resolution to impeach President Trump gave him “goosebumps.”

“As somebody who’s lived in and covered Washington for 40 years, as they called the vote, I have to say I could feel it, feel sort of goosebumps,” said Wallace, adding it was “a moment in history.”

The remarks were made despite no Republicans voting for the resolution, which even CNN acknowledged was a victory for Trump.

