The German city of Dresden has declared a “Nazi emergency” in response to years of “right-wing extremist, racist” activity in the city, CNN reports.

Dresden city officials passed a resolution this week cautioning that the far-right was growing in the city.

Max Aschenbach, councilor for the Die Partei – Germany’s satirical political party – told the news network “The word ‘Nazinotstand’ is an exaggerated term that highlights the fact that there is a serious problem — similar to the climate emergency — with right-wing extremism right up to the middle of society.”

CNN reports that for a long time, anti-immigrant and racist sentiment has been building in this part of Germany. The Alternative for Deutschland (AfD) party reportedly won 27.5 percent of the vote in recent regional elections, signaling the city population’s favor of far-right, extremist beliefs.

In 2017, the AfD became the first far-right party in Germany’s national parliament in nearly 60 years when it came in third place overall in federal elections.

“For years, politicians have failed to position themselves clearly and unequivocally against the right-wing extremists, and to outlaw them,” Aschenbach told CNN.

Aschenbach says that his goal is to make a clear statement against bigotry and “show commitment” to a “democratic, open, pluralistic society.”