During an appearance on Huntsville, AL radio WVNN’s “The Jeff Poor Show” this week, Rep. Robert Aderholt (R-AL) acknowledged that Thursday’s vote by congressional Democrats to proceed with the impeachment of President Donald Trump was a “short-term win” for Democrats. However, he said it might be different for Democrats in the long run.

According to the Alabama Republican, what is unfolding in Congress regarding impeachment was a concern of the Founding Father when they were laying out the provisions for removing a sitting U.S. president from office.

“[I] think this is a short-term win for the Democrats,” Aderholt said. “But I think in the long-term, this will be very detrimental to them as far as actually in the long run because I think that most Americans think that Congress shouldn’t be in the business of overturning elections. Clearly, Congress has the authority to impeach. That’s constitutional. However, it’s for actual crimes that are committed by the president … and quite honestly, the Founding Fathers write about the fact they were concerned about this could be politicized. And they were very concerned that could happen. So, we’re seeing the concerns the Founding Fathers had over 200 years ago really raising its head today.”

