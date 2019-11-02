Far-left climate activist Greta Thunberg was in the process of traveling to Chile this week for the 2019 United Nations Climate Change Conference, or COP25, when she got unexpected news – the event had been rescheduled in Spain after intense protests broke out in Chile.

Thunberg – who refuses to fly on airplanes because she claims that air travel is extremely damaging to the planet – put out a plea on Twitter, asking for help getting to Spain.

“As #COP25 has officially been moved from Santiago to Madrid I’ll need some help,” Thunberg tweeted. “It turns out I’ve traveled half around the world, the wrong way:) Now I need to find a way to cross the Atlantic in November… If anyone could help me find transport, I would be so grateful.”

I’m so sorry I’ll not be able to visit South and Central America this time, I was so looking forward to this. But this is of course not about me, my experiences or where I wish to travel. We’re in a climate and ecological emergency.

“I’m so sorry I’ll not be able to visit South and Central America this time, I was so looking forward to this,” Thunberg continued. “But this is of course not about me, my experiences, or where I wish to travel. We’re in a climate and ecological emergency. I send my support to the people in Chile.”

Thunberg concluded, “This [is] of course no problem. People are suffering all around the world, and I’m fine whatever I do and wherever I am.”

The move by Chilean President Sebastian Pinera to cancel the summit also impacted another group of extreme climate activists who set sail from Amsterdam on October 2 and only learned this week that the event had been canceled – after sailing for four weeks.

“After the initial shock and sadness the news brought, everyone came together determined to continue what we started: putting the climate impact of aviation on the international agenda,” the group said in a statement.

Thunberg, who has repeatedly been propped up by major left-wing news publications, garnered serious international attention over a meltdown that she had at the United Nations earlier this year over the climate.

“This is all wrong; I shouldn’t be up here; I should be back in school on the other side of the ocean,” Thunberg declared in desperation. “Yet, you all come to us young people for hope. How dare you. You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words, and yet I’m one of the lucky ones.”

“People are suffering. People are dying. Entire ecosystems are collapsing,” Thunberg panicked. “We are in the beginning of a mass extinction and all you can talk about is money and fairytales of eternal economic growth. How dare you.”

“How dare you pretend that this can be sold with just business as usual and some technical solutions with today’s emissions levels that remaining CO2 budgets will be entirely gone within less than 8 and a half years,” Thunberg added. “There will not be any solutions or plans presented in line with these figures here today because these numbers are too uncomfortable and you are still not mature enough to tell it like it is.”

“You are failing us, but the young people are starting to understand your betrayal. The eyes of all future generations are upon you and if you choose to fail us, I say we will never forgive you,” Thunberg stated. “We will not let you get away with this. Right here, right now, is where we draw the line. The world is waking up and change is coming whether you like it or not.”

President Donald Trump did not waste the opportunity to take a hilarious jab at Thunberg, tweeting:

“She seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see!”