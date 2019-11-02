Climate change activist Greta Thunberg is asking for help after her refusal to fly on airplanes has left her stranded on the wrong side of the globe.

The Swedish teenager’s plea came on Friday after the United Nations announced the COP25 environmental summit would be hosted in Madrid, Spain. The summit was slated to take place in Chile, but the South American country withdrew hosting responsibilities this week amid national civil unrest.

“As #COP25 has officially been moved from Santiago to Madrid I’ll need some help. It turns out I’ve traveled half around the world, the wrong way,” Thunberg wrote on Twitter. “Now I need to find a way to cross the Atlantic in November… If anyone could help me find transport I would be so grateful.”

According to CNN, Thunberg “has traveled halfway to the South American nation but will need to turn back to make the UN climate summit.”

Thunberg traveled to the Americas ahead of the United Nations Climate Action Summit in New York in September. Because she refuses to fly on airplanes, Thunberg made the nearly 3,000-mile journey across the Atlantic Ocean via sailboat.

Thunberg had planned to say in the Western Hemisphere through December in order to attend the COP25 summit in Chile, the Washington Post reported.

Thunberg has refused to fly on airplanes since 2015, citing airplane emissions. Instead, she travels by boat, train, and electric car.