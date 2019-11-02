Former President Jimmy Carter, less than two weeks after falling and fracturing his pelvis, is expected to be teaching Sunday at Maranatha Baptist Church in his Plains, Ga., hometown.

Tony Lowden, the pastor of Maranatha, confirmed the former president’s resumption of his regular teaching at Sunday School, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, and the church website.

“Sunday School Update,” read a rolling banner across the website on Saturday. “President Carter WILL BE teaching Sunday, November 3, 2019.”

Lowden told AJC.com that Carter told him directly he’d be back.

“President Carter said that it was important to him and I will do whatever I can to support him,” Lowden said. “His goal is to tell everybody about Christ. That is what he is passionate about.”

The former president’s teaching schedule is generally posted several weeks in advance on both the church website and its Facebook page.

Carter, 95, fell in his home Oct. 21 and was hospitalized at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center, where he was treated for a minor pelvic fracture.

It was his second fall in less than a month and third major accident of the year, starting in May when he fell while getting ready to go turkey hunting in Plains and broke a hip, AJC.com noted.

On Oct. 6, when he fell at home and suffered a black eye — and required 14 stitches in his head — he still made it to an evening concert in Tennessee to rally volunteers ahead of his 36th home building project for Habitat for Humanity there, AJC.com reported.

Carter has been a regular Sunday School teacher for almost 40 years, the news site reported.

He’s the oldest living former president in U.S. history. He and 92-year-old wife Rosalynn recently became the longest married first couple, surpassing George and Barbara Bush, with more than 73 years of marriage.