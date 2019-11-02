(NEWSBUSTERS) Just when you think things can’t get any more ridiculous on The View, the hosts spend time whining the President’s son’s Halloween costume is insensitive to animals. On Friday’s show, they also complained about a 2020 Trump campaign ad, which Joy Behar declared was full of paid actors “just like the ones who go to his rallies.”

They started the show recapping Halloween. After the co-hosts praised Behar’s “quid pro quo” t-shirt she was wearing, they put up an image of Donald Trump Jr., with his girlfriend, former FNC host Kimberly Guilfoyle, dressed up as a hunter and a witch, respectively ie: “witch hunt.” Behar and Hostin suddenly pretended they were animal rights activists:

Read the full story ›

The post Joy Behar: Trump rallies are fake, full of paid actors appeared first on WND.