A federal judge in Oregon blocked the Trump administration Saturday afternoon from enacting a policy that would require new immigrants to demonstrate they have health care or are able to afford it.

According to Wall Street Journal, the order, handed down by U.S. District Judge Michael Simon, prohibits the policy from taking effect for 28 days. The next hearing is set for Nov. 22.

The policy, which would have taken effect Monday, was introduced last month and primarily affects people attempting to immigrate to the U.S. to join family members.

The White House has described the policy as a healthcare system safeguard that would prevent immigrants from enrolling in medicaid or going to emergency rooms with no insurance, the Journal reports.

Critics of the policy say that it would bar poor immigrants from entering the country.

Similar to Trump’s travel ban, the policy was created by executive order.

The president has often been critical of the nation’s legal immigration system. Under the current system, family members of U.S. citizens are usually granted visas, and 50,000 green cards are awarded to immigrants from countries that have a low number of immigrants in the U.S., the paper reports.

