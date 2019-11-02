On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher stated that President Trump will not be convicted in the U.S. Senate and impeachment is a “loser” in the states where the 2020 election will be decided, but noted that he doesn’t believe that means Democrats shouldn’t do it.

Maher said, “Zero Republicans voted for it in the House. This should tell you something, and what it tells me is, anyone who’s been hoping that maybe he will be convicted in the Senate by Republicans, that’s not going to happen. … Pennsylvania, Michigan, Florida, North Carolina, Wisconsin, Arizona, those are the states that [are] going to decide this election. Impeachment, 53% oppose in those states. It’s a loser where this election is going to be decided. I’m not saying we shouldn’t do it. I’m just throwing out that to get your opinion on that.”

