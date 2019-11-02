Despite criticism and hesitant acceptance of Kanye West’s newest album “JESUS IS KING” from some in the Christian community, the rapper’s public conversation about Jesus is sparking curiosity about the Christian faith online.

One ministry is even hoping that this newfound curiosity may lead people to accept the Christian faith for themselves and is now offering free bibles to “Kanye fans.”

West released his newest album on Oct. 25, which not only featured a song about Chick-fil-A but also included biblical references throughout the album.

According to Bible Gateway, an online Bible service, there are at least 85 biblical allusions in “JESUS IS KING.”

Bible Gateway also said the two verses mentioned in the track “Selah,” John 8:33 and John 8:36, have been searched 10 times more than normal since the album’s release.

The website isn’t the only place that has seen a spike in online searches, however.

Google searches for “Jesus” and “What do Christians believe?” also increased after West’s new album was released, according to Faithwire.

Due to the increase of interest in the Christian faith resulting from “JESUS IS KING,” the American Bible Society is offering to help any American wanting to learn more about the faith West’s lyrics speak of.

The Christian nonprofit, which has distributed Bibles for over 200 years, has offered to send up to 1,000 copies of the Bible to curious “Kanye fans” free of charge, according to Fox News.

“When we saw an influential cultural figure like Kanye inspiring young people to curiously seek out answers to their faith questions, we saw that as an opportunity to do what we do best as an organization: to provide God’s word and point people to it as a source to their questions about faith,” Dr. John Farquhar Plake of ABS said.

“Kanye’s album just points to this cultural curiosity and we’re happy to stand in the gap and say if you’re curious about the Bible, we want to provide one to you.”

West recently opened up about how his faith has been shaped in the past few years.

“I thought I was the god of culture,” he said in an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, “but culture was my god.”

“Now that I’m in service to Christ, my job is to spread the gospel, to let people know what Jesus has done for me,” he explained.

“I’ve spread a lot of things. There was a time I was letting you know what high fashion had done for me, I was letting you know what the Hennessy had done for me, but now I’m letting you know what Jesus has done for me, and in that I’m no longer a slave, I’m a son now, son of God. I’m free.”

The American Bible Society has made it easy for anyone curious about the Bible or the Christian faith since hearing “JESUS IS KING” to receive a free bible through this link.

The Western Journal has reached out to the American Bible Society for comment but has not yet received a response. We will update this article if and when we do.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.