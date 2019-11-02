President Donald Trump doesn’t like quitters.

The multi-billionaire who against all odds won the White House didn’t have anything nice to say about Robert “Beto” O’Rourke dropping out of the race for the Democratic presidential nomination.

“Poor b—–d,” Trump said at a campaign rally in Tupelo, Mississippi. “Pathetic guy.”

“He came out of Texas a very hot political property, and he went back as cold as you can be,” the president said.

“When Beto quit like … he quit like a dog. I said, ‘See people think this is easy, this isn’t easy,’” Trump said hours after O’Rourke bailed out of the race.

“He was a nasty guy. He had a couple of policies that don’t work well in the state of Texas. He was against religion. He was against you having a gun, and he was against oil,” he said.

Trump also mocked O’Rourke’s wild gesticulation when speaking, saying: “What is he on?”

O’Rourke, the 47-year-old former Texas representative who rose to prominence running a close race against Republican Sen. Ted Cruz, dropped out as the money to his campaign dried up. While other candidates distinguished themselves during the debates, O’Rourke dropped until he was barely registering in polls.

In a July poll by Saint Anselm College in New Hampshire, a prominent survey that measures the mood of registered voters in America’s first primary state, O’Rourke pulled in 0.0% of the vote.

“The question was open-ended and no one said his name,” a spokeswoman at the Institute told The Daily Wire at the time.

O’Rourke accused Trump of racist bigotry and said if elected president, he would move to take guns out of the hands of Americans.

He was glum in an email to supporters.

“Though it is difficult to accept, it is clear to me now that this campaign does not have the means to move forward successfully,” O’Rourke wrote in a statement released on social media. “Acknowledging this now is in the best interests of those in the campaign; it is in the best interests of this party as we seek to unify around a nominee; and it is in the best interests of the country.”

“Let us continue to fearlessly champion the issues and causes that brought us together. Whether it is ending the epidemic of gun violence or dismantling structural racism or successfully confronting climate change before it is too late, we will continue to organize and mobilize and act in the best interests of America,” he wrote.

Trump pounced shortly after O’Rourke’s announcement, mocking him on Twitter: “Oh no, Beto just dropped out of race for President despite him saying he was ‘born for this.’ I don’t think so!”

Oh no, Beto just dropped out of race for President despite him saying he was “born for this.” I don’t think so! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 1, 2019

The National Rifle Association also lit into O’Rourke, tweeting: “Beto O’Rourke has dropped out of the 2020 presidential race. That makes it two failed campaigns in one year! Let this be a lesson: Running on destroying the Second Amendment and stripping Americans of their firearms is never a good idea. #ByeBeto”

And Donald Trump Jr. tweeted: “I guess he isn’t coming for my ARs any more???”