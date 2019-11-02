(PJ MEDIA) The professor who called for the “miserable deaths” of GOP Senators and who doxxed those who sent her hate-mail will return to Georgetown University to teach two classes this semester.

Christine Fair — an Associate Professor of Security Studies at Georgetown — first came to national attention when she called for the “miserable deaths” of GOP Senators in the wake of the Brett Kavanaugh trial last September.

Not long after, PJ Media discovered that Fair was running her own doxing blog (now-defunct for violating Twitter’s community guidelines), where dozens of posts published the names, addresses, phone numbers, and workplaces of men who disagreed with her.

