U.S. prosecutors have released notes of two FBI agents who interviewed former national security adviser Michael Fynn in January 2017 — attempting to refute defense claims that Robert Mueller’s investigators tried to trick Flynn into his guilty plea, Politico reported.

In a Friday court filing that included the notes and other records, prosecutors rejected the defense contention.

“The defendant’s protestations of innocence and being misled into a guilty plea are demonstrably false,” wrote prosecutor Brandon Van Grack, who handled Flynn’s case for Mueller and is now the lead prosecutor on it for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Washington.

Van Grack also dismissed claims that the FBI agents changed the report on the interview in any significant way as it went through several drafts.

“Both interviewing agents’ notes are clear that the defendant maintained he had ‘[n]o recollection’ of speaking with the Russian Ambassador about U.S. Sanctions, and that the defendant did not have a ‘long drawn out’ conversation with the Russian Ambassador about ‘don’t do something,’” the prosecutor wrote.

Van Grack wrote that handwritten notes, interview report, drafts of the interview reports and statements are “consistent and clear” that Flynn made “multiple false statements” to agents over his communications with the Russian ambassador on Jan. 24, 2017.

Flynn pleaded guilty of lying to the FBI in December 2017 and faces up to five years in prison on the current charge.

A federal judge has set a tentative Dec. 18 sentencing hearing.