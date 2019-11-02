New York Times reporter Katie Glueck uncovered “cheer guides” for Beto O’Rourke’s failed presidential campaign on Friday, revealing the campaign’s desperation for supporter enthusiasm.

Glueck found the box of abandoned fliers on a table inside a Des Moines, Iowa, arena where O’Rourke had been slated to speak.

The fliers included both repeated and “call & response” cheers. Some of the chants were particularly ironic given O’Rourke’s departure from the presidential contest, including: “I O W A, Beto’s going all the way” and “You Beto believe it.”

“A stack of these Beto cheer guides were in a box on an abandoned table at the arena here in DSM. There were rolls of stickers, too— passersby stopped to grab some,” the reporter said.

Glueck said that one woman who passed by the table remarked, “So sad! It’s so sad!”

O’Rourke announced on Friday that he was ending his presidential campaign.

“Our campaign has been about seeing clearly, speaking honestly and acting decisively in the best interests of America,” he said. “Though it is difficult to accept, it is clear to me now that this campaign does not have the means to move forward successfully. My service to the country will not be as a candidate or as the nominee.”

O’Rourke began his campaign on a high note, raising $6 million in the first 24 hours after announcing his candidacy. However, O’Rourke was never able to generate significant support, forcing him to make mandatory gun confiscation the cornerstone issue of his campaign.