(DAILYWIRE) A sex-trafficked 15-year-old girl told police that she was taken to get an abortion by 30-year-old Christopher Johnson, the man charged with “lewd or lascivious battery” against the minor.

Despite the age discrepancy between the two and the victim’s exceptionally young age, (the age of consent in Florida is 18), it appears the abortion clinic went through with the abortion and never so much as notified authorities.

“The victim stated that she got pregnant from the defendant and he took her to the clinic to have an abortion,” wrote Detective Adam Granit in Johnson’s arrest report, according to the South Florida Sun Sentinel.