Comedian Trevor Noah, host of “The Daily Show,” jokingly asked Hillary Clinton this week how she killed accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein while he sat in a Manhattan jail.

“Hillary, I have to ask you a question that has been plaguing me for a while, how did you kill Jeffrey Epstein?” Noah, who characterized Clinton as the “boogeyman of the right,” asked Thursday.

Clinton responded by laughing — and the crowd joined her.

“Well, it’s a constant surprise to me,” Clinton then said. “Because the things they say — and now, of course, it’s on steroids with being online — are so ridiculous, beyond any imagination that I could have. And yet they are so persistent in putting forth these crazy ideas and theories. Honestly, I don’t know what I ever did to get them so upset.”

“But a lot of them live to come up with these conspiracy theories,” she added.

Hillary Clinton laughs when asked how she killed Jeffrey Epstein



Epstein was discovered dead in his jail cell at the Manhattan Correctional Center nearly three months ago, sparking countless conspiracy theories online due to Epstein’s depravity and his connections to the global elite.

One such conspiracy theory implicated the Clinton’s, though there is zero evidence suggesting Clinton or her husband, former President Bill Clinton, were involved in Epstein’s death. Bill has also sought to distance himself from Epstein, despite accusations that he and Epstein were relatively close.

This week, famed pathologist Dr. Michael Baden told “Fox and Friends” that he was present during Epstein’s autopsy. He said Epstein had injuries consistent with “homicidal strangulation.”

“I think that the evidence points toward homicide rather than suicide,” Baden said.