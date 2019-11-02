https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/468703-trump-gets-heavy-rain-of-boos-upon-entering-msg-prior-to-ufc-244

President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump singles in on ‘Sleepy Joe Biden’ at campaign rally Trump at rally says impeachment an ‘attack on democracy itself’ GOP lawmaker says House impeachment rules vote ‘doesn’t change anything for me’ MORE was welcomed into Madison Square Garden Saturday night with heavy booing from the crowd.

The president is at the arena to watch the main fight of UFC 244.

This is the second time in six days that the president has been heavily booed during a public appearance. 

On Sunday, Trump was in attendance for Game 5 of the World Series in Washington. When Trump was recognized on the jumbotron, he was met with loud rejection and instead of cheers.

In addition to the boos inside of MSG, protestors gathered outside of the arena prior to his arrival.

