President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump singles in on ‘Sleepy Joe Biden’ at campaign rally Trump at rally says impeachment an ‘attack on democracy itself’ GOP lawmaker says House impeachment rules vote ‘doesn’t change anything for me’ MORE was welcomed into Madison Square Garden Saturday night with heavy booing from the crowd.

The president is at the arena to watch the main fight of UFC 244.

President Trump getting massively booed as he entered the Garden for #UFC244 pic.twitter.com/ZwmSxlQ4uL — Rob Taub (@RTaub_) November 3, 2019

This is the second time in six days that the president has been heavily booed during a public appearance.

On Sunday, Trump was in attendance for Game 5 of the World Series in Washington. When Trump was recognized on the jumbotron, he was met with loud rejection and instead of cheers.

Trump just showed up in a commercial on the big screen at Nats Park… a few more boos hurled his way… (@wusa9) #WorldSeries #STAYINTHEFIGHT pic.twitter.com/sDc7fobAHl — John Henry (@JohnHenryWUSA) October 31, 2019

In addition to the boos inside of MSG, protestors gathered outside of the arena prior to his arrival.

Protesters gathered outside Madison Square Garden, where President Donald Trump was set to attend UFC 244. More on tonight’s fight from @APgelston: https://t.co/3IUGBmxdeo pic.twitter.com/NS7C0ItJmJ — AP Sports (@AP_Sports) November 3, 2019