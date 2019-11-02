Protestors from political activist groups Refuse Fascism and Rise and Resist gathered around Madison Square Garden Saturday night in anticipation of President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump singles in on ‘Sleepy Joe Biden’ at campaign rally Trump at rally says impeachment an ‘attack on democracy itself’ GOP lawmaker says House impeachment rules vote ‘doesn’t change anything for me’ MORE‘s arrival at UFC 244.

Around 150 protestors gathered on 7th Street in New York City in front of MSG’s main entrance, according to the New York Daily News.

A group of Trump supporters wearing “MAGA” hats were also present, although New York police kept the groups separated.

Protesters gathered outside Madison Square Garden, where President Donald Trump was set to attend UFC 244. More on tonight’s fight from @APgelston: https://t.co/3IUGBmxdeo pic.twitter.com/NS7C0ItJmJ — AP Sports (@AP_Sports) November 3, 2019

UFC’s main fight of the night, between Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz, is scheduled to start at 10 p.m. ET. Masvidal commented on Trump in a pre-fight interview.

“No matter what your views on Trump as a president, the guy’s a bad motherfucker man.” – Jorge Masvidal Trump is attending a UFC cage-match in NYC tonight with Masvidal on the main card.pic.twitter.com/ZMNdJrAzNc — Tim O’Brien (@TimOBrien) November 3, 2019

The president is a known UFC fan and has a personal friendship with UFC president Dana White.