President Donald Trump’s top spiritual adviser, Paula White, will be joining his administration as head of the White House’s Faith and Opportunity Initiative.

The office oversees outreach to faith communities, Religion News Service reported on Friday.

White has known the president since the early 2000s and once led a Bible study for Trump, his family and staff at the Trump Organization, White told CBN News in an October interview.

The religious leader also served on the then-candidate’s evangelical advisory board during his 2016 campaign.

White was one of the pastors to pray during the 45th president’s inauguration in January 2017 and has coordinated several visits by evangelical leaders to the White House since, most recently on Tuesday.

A privilege to meet with & pray w/ @POTUS. This week we discussed achievements like: criminal justice reform, defending religious freedom, reducing abortion, combatting the opioid crisis & trafficking, the end of ISIS & Baghdadi (Official White House Photos by Joyce Boghosian) pic.twitter.com/m0VJnUS6jR — Johnnie Moore ن (@JohnnieM) October 31, 2019

Among those in attendance were James and Shirley Dobson, Robert Jeffress and Tony Perkins, according to CBN News.

Last November, White arranged a summit at the White House for some of the nation’s top Christian artists, such as the Newsboys’ Michael Tait, Bethel Music’s Jenn Johnson and Jonathan Helser, Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes, Colton Dixon and Danny Gokey.

White told CBN News that Trump first contacted her by telephone in 2001 after seeing her on Christian television.

He told her she had the “it” factor, she recalled.

“Sir, we call that the ‘anointing,'” White responded.

“And he began to almost verbatim repeat to me three of my sermons on value of vision.”

“And so he begins telling me his life,” she continued. “About being confirmed Presbyterian. Raised in Norman Vincent Peale’s church. He went into deep sermons. His faith walk. His mother who was a very Godly woman — a woman of prayer.”

The pastor said that she prays for Trump every day.

“This is a man and a president who loves prayer and loves God and I think people are shocked and amazed by that,” White said.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.