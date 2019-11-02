A shocking video shows a woman brutally beating a 79 year-old man as he was preaching with a Bible on a NYC subway.

CBS News New York reports the violent attack happened last week on a southbound 2-train near Times Square. Passengers recorded the assault using their camera phones.

The woman is heard on the video threatening, “You better get the f*** out my mother******* face or I’ll bust your head open.”

What happened?



According to police sources who spoke with local New York City media, an unidentified woman confronted the elderly rider as he was preaching and began screaming obscenities at the man. She then took her spiked stiletto heel and began striking the senior citizen with it, leaving him with a gash on his head.

The 79-year-old man, who is presumably a Christian, was left bleeding as fellow riders sat and watched the suspect attack him. Following the attack,

passengers called the police and the senior citizen was rushed to New York University hospital where he received 30 stitches for his wounds.

Instagram user @f.u.n.m.i.k.e, who recorded the vicious assault and injuries suffered by the 79-year-old, noted the older gentleman “didn’t say anything to hurt anyone, he wasn’t even loud, you could barely hear him talk but this is what he got in return.”

Help NYPD find the attacker

Police tell Fox5 New York that the suspect is still at large. Witnesses describe the assailant as a 6’1″ female with a dark complexion, brown eyes, and long, red hair. She was was last seen wearing dark blue jeans and a beige jacket.

Local authorities are encouraging anyone with information to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637.