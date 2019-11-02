(GATEWAY PUNDIT) There’s two of them!

Alexander Vindman’s identical twin brother, Yevgeny may be called in to testify in the Democrats’ Soviet-style impeachment probe.

Lt. Colonel Alexander Vindman testified last week in Adam Schiff’s basement chamber of secrets.

Vindman wore his full dress uniform to testify on his dislike of President Trump’s Ukrainian policy.

Yevgeny Vindman is also an Army Lt. Colonel and works in the White House next to his twin as a NatSec Council lawyer.

