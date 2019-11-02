A viral video shows a selfless act from a boy who found an empty candy bowl on Halloween in Gambrills, Maryland.

Jackson Champagne was trick-or-treating on Thursday when he encountered the empty bowl on a porch. He appeared disappointed for a few moments in the video captured on the door camera.

“Oh no,” he is heard saying on the video. “There ain’t no more candy.”

Then he reached into his bag and pulled out a handful of candy to fill the bowl with his own sugary loot.

And he did it twice.

Kevin Hodges, the homeowner, saw what Champagne did from his work, and sent the video of his wife who posted it on Facebook.

“I was actually watching it with the guys on my shift as Jackson dug into his bag and put candy in the bowl, so I immediately made a clip of it and sent it to (my wife) and said, ‘Check this kid out. You won’t believe it,'” he said, according to NBC 4.

The small selfless act from the 8-year-old quickly went viral when the video was published to Facebook. It has garnered more than 8 million views.

Here’s a news video about the selfless act:





Trick Or Treat: Boy Gives Up Own Candy When He Comes Across Empty Halloween Bowl | NBC Nightly News



www.youtube.com

