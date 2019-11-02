Sen. Elizabeth Warren has finally released the details on how she plans to pay for her lofty “Medicare for All” initiative, and one of its questionable money-making measures hinges on full amnesty for illegal aliens.

The plan, posted Friday on Warren’s campaign website, details the many ways she plans to foot the bill for her health care plan.

According to the 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, the new plan will cost “just under $52 trillion” in its first ten years, which she asserts will be cheaper than our current system.

Instead of raising taxes on middle-class Americans, the candidate insists her proposed cuts and new revenue streams will pay for 331 million Americans’ health care.

Warren’s plan claims that giving amnesty to illegal immigrants will account for more than 7 percent of the yearly cost of the program.

“I support immigration reform that’s consistent with our values, including a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants and expanded legal immigration consistent with my principles,” her website read.

“Based on CBO’s analysis of the 2013 comprehensive immigration reform bill,” the proposal continued, “experts project that immigration reform would generate an additional $400 billion in direct federal revenue.”

Her plan doesn’t appear to have factored in any potential increase in doctor visits, and thus a jump in costs, by the prospective new citizens.

Welcoming millions into the United States isn’t the only way she plans on wrangling funds for her initiative. According to Warren, defense spending would be cut to free up more funds for her health care proposal.

Waste in the defense sector, including “massive bombs never used in combat,” would be curtailed and the savings used to provide Americans health care. Whether the candidate realizes it or not, this covers the entire U.S. nuclear arsenal and many other American armaments.

At a time when the rise of China threatens to divide the world and its military buildup is aimed at preventing America from doing anything about it, Warren also proposed slashing defense spending.

“I’ve also called to reduce defense spending overall,” Warren’s proposal read. “The Pentagon budget will cost more this year than everything else in the discretionary budget put together.”

“That’s wrong, and it’s unsustainable.”

Along with the attack on our military infrastructure and a promise to flood the United States with a wave of new citizens, Warren also hawked her classic anti-prosperity lines, promising to heap much of the costs of Medicare for All on businesses and the wealthy.

Charging the rich and successful companies for her plan would likely only spark a capital flight to countries less hostile to wealth.

Of course, those are only parts of her plan to bring universal health care to America. Along with full citizenship for many illegals and an all-out assault on our military supremacy, it appears Warren is willing to bring Medicare for All at any cost.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.