Slightly Offens*ve host, Elijah Schaffer, headed out to city hall in Downtown Los Angeles to hear what Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg had to say during the Youth Climate Strike in California.

When Elijah and his team arrived, several hundred climate protesters gathered in what was an underwhelming crowd size for such a hyped up event. After marching through the streets, climate alarmists shared ways to combat climate change, with one protester explaining that the “subconscious” might be our best way into the minds of those who still don’t believe the world is going to end.

Greta Thunberg then gave her speech, which contained far-left inflammatory ideologies, such as claiming that Los Angeles does not belong to the United States and is instead indigenous land. This is a common sentiment among activists in the sanctuary state, which caters to illegal immigrants in violation of U.S. laws.

Check out the highlights below. The full video with all the crazy interactions, speeches, and fun is coming later this week.

[embedded content]

Greta & Threta Crash LA I Slightly Offens*ve



youtu.be



