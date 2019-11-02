(RT NEWS) More than seven rockets have been launched into southern Israel from the Gaza Strip, the IDF stated, adding that all projectiles have been intercepted. Israel already responded by shelling a Hamas post.

A video from the scene shows dozens of flashes in the night sky as the Iron Dome missile defense system apparently fended off the attack which has already been described as one of the largest in recent months.

