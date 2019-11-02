Children attending a Halloween party at a building on the White House complex last week were reportedly asked to help “build the wall” by placing personalized paper bricks onto a mural that mimicked President Trump’s signature border proposal.

The activity was among the Halloween festivities at the Oct. 25 Halloween party at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building for families of executive branch employees and VIP guests within and outside the government, Yahoo News reported.

The outlet published photos of the “build the wall” mural, noting that other offices had apolitical decorations such as cobwebs, carnival games and a mock candy shop.

One person at the party, who asked to remain anonymous, told Yahoo News they were “horrified” by the activity.

A White House spokesperson did not immediately respond to The Hill’s request for comment over the reported activity.

Offices in the building were instructed to create kid-friendly displays for the trick-or-treaters based on the theme “When I grow up I want to be…,” according to Yahoo News.

Vice President Pence attended the Halloween party last week, with his office telling Yahoo News that it had an activity allowing children to build and fly their own paper airplanes.

President Trump and first lady Melania Trump, meanwhile, handed out candy to children visiting the White House on Monday for its annual Halloween festivities.