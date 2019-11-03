Overemphasis on trying to impeach President Donald Trump could backfire, Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang told CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday.

“The downsides of concentrating so much effort on this is that “the entire country just gets engrossed in this impeachment process, and then, we’re gonna look up and be facing Donald Trump in the general election and we will not have made a real case to the American people,” Yang said

Yang emphasized that he does support impeachment, but insists that the path to victory is talking about how to solve the country’s problems and create a better future.

He also pointed out that it could also do the party harm in an additional way, because impeachment could take five Democratic presidential candidates who are senators away from the campaign trail at a critical time if they need to become jurors in a Senate trial.

The impeachment push by House Democrats is concentrated on a July conversation between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, the New York Post reported.

In that conversation, Trump allegedly threatened to withhold aide while seeking a probe, for political reasons, of former of vice president Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden.