A masked Antifa protester was sentenced to 6 years in prison Friday after he brutally attacked a conservative demonstrator in Portland, Oregon, on June 29.

Gage Halupowski, 24, pled guilty to second-degree assault with an expandable baton that left the victim, Adam Kelly, with a concussion and 25 staples in his head.

Police said they saw Halupowski collapse his weapon and hide it in his pants after he attacked the victim.

Before the assault occurred, Kelly was reportedly trying to help another man who had been injured during the protest.

Although Halupowski’s defense attorney, Edward Kroll, said Kelly did not deserve what happened to him, he added that his client made “a really terrible decision” and his sentence was one of the “harshest” he had ever seen for a young person with no criminal background.

Journalist Andy Ngo, who was also attacked during the same protests in Portland, tweeted about Halupowski’s sentencing on Friday.

Breaking: Antifa militant Gage Halupowski sentenced to nearly 6 years in prison for striking a man on head from behind w/a baton during riot. He was masked at the time & assaulted an officer while trying to escape. His lawyer says sentence is too severe. https://t.co/g0VNdtPYcx pic.twitter.com/aSNYum9xzV — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) November 2, 2019

On August 10, Ngo, who regularly reports on the far left, tweeted that the Portland Police Department still had not made any arrests in connection with his own assault.

I was beaten on the head & robbed on 29 June. Antifa then continued to hurl “milkshakes” at my bleeding face. I was hospitalized with a brain hemorrhage. There still hasn’t been a single arrest by @PortlandPolice. Help me seek justice; join my legal fund: https://t.co/QtCt7A6zJp pic.twitter.com/sis8pFo3lf — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) August 10, 2019

“I just got beat up by the crowd, with no police at all, in the middle of the street,” Ngo said during a live-streamed video of the attack.

On September 2, he told Breitbart News’s James Delingpole that leftists were trying to instigate a revolution by staging violent protests in the streets.

“The conflict is going to happen in the future by bringing these brutal forms of violence, either against the state, individuals, or property. Instead of inching closer and closer to that final, climatic battle, it’s going to make us run quicker there,” he stated.

Ngo added that Americans should refuse to view Antifa as the nation’s “guardians against fascism.”

“So I don’t see them as just a benign movement of so-called antifascists. I mean, I don’t even give them that propaganda win of calling them antifascists. I say ‘Antifa’ because I want to separate that from antifascism, which to the average person would sound like a very noble thing.”

Following the violent protests, President Trump tweeted on August 17 that “Major consideration is being given to naming ANTIFA an ‘ORGANIZATION OF TERROR.’”

“Portland is being watched very closely. Hopefully the Mayor will be able to properly do his job!” he concluded.