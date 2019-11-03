Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg is looking to the world for suggestions as to how she can re-cross the Atlantic after next month’s U.N. climate summit in Chile was unexpectedly scrapped.

The 16-year-old made it from Sweden to California by yacht, train and electric car before Chile’s government announced it was canning the summit because of political unrest in the South American nation.

The COP25 summit will now be held in Spain and she is pleading for public help to make the 6000-mile trip through carbon-free modes of transportation.

“As #COP25 has officially been moved from Santiago to Madrid I’ll need some help,” Ms Thunberg tweeted from Los Angeles.

“It turns out I’ve travelled half around the world, the wrong way.”

“Now I need to find a way to cross the Atlantic in November … If anyone could help me find transport I would be so grateful.”

Thunberg refuses to fly because of the carbon emissions involved.

Her cry for assistance Friday came after she spent time with Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio discussing ways and means to help the world struggle through what they claim is a “climate and ecological emergency,” as Breitbart News reported. DiCraprio called her a “leader of our time” and revealed they have made “a commitment to support one another.”

Thunberg was in Los Angeles to attend a student demonstration for climate change. She also appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which tapes in nearby Burbank.

On the Ellen show, Thunberg was asked if she would ever sit down face-to-face with U.S. President Donald Trump to examine her climate activism.

“I don’t understand why I would do that,” Thunberg told DeGeneres, to loud applause from the studio audience. “I think it would be a waste of time really.”

I was honored to meet the amazing @GretaThunberg. Find out how you can make a difference: https://t.co/HeDcWcHcTE pic.twitter.com/bqNJV38Ekj — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) 1 November 2019

Reactions to Thunberg’s social media plea to the public to step in and provide her transport have been mixed, varying from multiple offers of support to suggestions she should return to school to learn about the benefits of air travel.

