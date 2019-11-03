Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., on Sunday reminded shift workers to accurately reflect the hours they worked following the time change.

“Quick Daylight Savings tip: if you worked a late shift last night when the clocks rolled back & had to work an extra hour, make sure you check your paystub this week and get paid for it!” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted. “Computers sometimes miss it. Make sure you get paid – don’t let your labor get stolen!”

The U.S. Department of Labor says employees must be credited with all hours worked.

“On the Sunday that Daylight Savings Time ends at 2:00 a.m., the employee works the hour from 1:00 a.m. to 2:00 a.m. twice because at 2:00 a.m. all of the clocks are turned back to 1:00 a.m. Thus, on this day the employee worked 9 hours, even though the schedule only reflected 8 hours.

Ocasio-Cortez is a former bartender who worked off tips.