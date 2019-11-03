North Korea’s Kim Jong Un, while engaging in provocations to develop a nuclear weapons program, is “fascinated” by President Donald Trump – as a “father” figure even – and wants to make history with him, according to a new book written by conservative Doug Wead.

“Kim is fascinated by Donald Trump,” Wead writes in “Inside the Trump White House: The Real Story of His Presidency,” according to Fox News, which is due to be released Nov. 26.

“He sees him as a unique figure on the stage of world history. And he wants to make history with him.”

Wead’s book features interviews with the president in the Oval Office, chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, Jared and Ivanka Kushner, Donald Trump Jr., Eric and Lara Trump, and White House insiders.

“It also includes exclusive interviews with the Trump family about the Mueller report, and narrates their reactions when the report was finally released,” according to the book’s synopsis on Amazon.

Wead claimed he read the letters Kim wrote to the president, whom he called “your Excellency” and wrote:

“I firmly believe that the strong will, sincere efforts, and unique approach of myself and your Excellency, Mr. President, aimed at opening up a new future between the DPRK and the US will surely come to fruition,” Kim said, per Wead, Fox News reported.

The book features White House senior adviser Jared Kushner saying Kim is trying to balance his father’s advice to never give up nuclear weapons with the fact Trump has become a new type “father figure” for him.

“‘It’s a father thing,’ Kushner observed,” per the book. “‘You can see from these letters that Kim wants to be friends with Trump, but his father told him never to give up the weapons. That’s his only security. Trump is like a new father figure. So, it is not an easy transition.'”

Wead’s book also details how former President Barack Obama warned Trump about impending war with North Korea, saying diplomacy cannot work with a “dictator,” an Obama administration decision Trump called “stupid,” per Fox News.