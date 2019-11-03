On Sunday’s broadcast of ABC’s “This Week,” 2020 Democratic presidential candidate South Bend, IN Mayor Pete Buttigieg labeled President Donald Trump a “very weak individual” in response to a commercial that featured Trump during the World Series last week.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Finally, President Trump, already turning to the general election, had that ad in the World Series on Sunday night. Let’s play a bit.

ANNOUNCER: President Trump is changing Washington, creating six million new jobs, 500,000 new manufacturing jobs, cutting illegal immigration in half, obliterating ISIS.

He’s no Mr. Nice Guy, but, sometimes, it takes a Donald Trump to change Washington.

STEPHANOPOULOS: A lot of Democratic campaign veterans looked at that ad on Sunday, and they said it’s pretty effective.

How would you respond?

BUTTIGIEG: Well, it’s trying to put a tough guy coating on a very weak individual, somebody who was manipulated by Turkey into giving ISIS a new lease on life, somebody who can’t seem to make a decision and stick to it.

And I’m ready to go toe to toe with this president. He wants to talk about the economy, let’s talk about the GM workers and other workers that he has sold out. He wants to talk about ISIS, let’s talk about how his terrible decision to betray our allies allowed ISIS fighters to go free.

This president has been a failure, even on its own terms, even by the promises that he made. And I am ready to have that fight.