Former President Jimmy Carter said Sunday while delivering a church sermon in his hometown of Plains, Georgia that he “was absolutely and completely at ease with death” after doctors told him four years ago that his cancer had spread to his brain, CNN reported.

“I assumed, naturally, that I was going to die very quickly,” Carter said. “I obviously prayed about it. I didn’t ask God to let me live, but I asked God to give me a proper attitude toward death. And I found that I was absolutely and completely at ease with death.”

He added that “It didn’t really matter to me whether I died or lived. Except I was going to miss my family, and miss the work at the Carter Center and miss teaching your Sunday school service.”

Carter also talked breifly about politics in his sermon.

“Wouldn’t it be nice if the United States of America could be a superpower in maintaining peace?” the former president said. “Suppose the United States was a super power in environmental policy. Suppose the United States was a superpower in treating people equally. See, that’s the kind of superpower I’d like to have.”

Carter, at 95, is the oldest living former president in American history, according to ABC News. He has been married to his wife, Rosalynn for more than 73 years, making them the longest-married presidential couple.

The former president suffered a pelvic fracture and was hospitalized last month after falling at his Georgia home, the third time he has fallen in recent months. He had to get stitches above his brow after falling at his ranch house earlier last month, and in May, he had surgery after breaking his hip from a fall.